Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 : Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar opened up on an incident from the final international match of his career, against West Indies which took place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Sachin was speaking at an event marking the 50 years of the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where he experienced two of his biggest career moments, him winning the 2011 Cricket World Cup, his first-ever title after a wait of over two decades and his 200th and final Test against West Indies.

Speaking during the event, Sachin recalled how he had requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to organise the match in Mumbai back in 2013 so that he could have his mother watch him play for the first time ever.

"Before the series of my last match was announced - I got in touch with BCCI and made one request that I want my last match to be held in Mumbai for one very reason - I played cricket for so many years - around 30 years - 24 years for India, my mother had never seen me play. At that time (during retirement) my mother's health was not good enough that she could travel anywhere other than Wankhede to watch me play. I wanted her to see why I have been moving to different places for 24 years. BCCI very graciously accepted that request," said Sachin.

Sachin recalled that during his last match, he was battling a lot of emotions as he had realised that it was the last time he was playing for India and he would not do it again. While he was batting, close-ups of his family members, including his mother, were shown on the big screen. The legendary cricketer said that these close-ups made him feel really emotional as he looked to survive while batting. He hilariously remarked that those in the control of handling the big screen had a West Indies passport.

"Last match it was surreal, emotional, I knew it was happening for the last time. I fought through emotions as I came to bat. WI players and spectators gave me so much respect. Just before the last over, In close-ups, my mother, wife and my family were shown. I thought that the ones handling the screen must have had a West Indies passport, since he worked in favour of WI by playing with my emotions as I looked to survive. Once the match was over, the final lap and when I was lifted on shoulders, it was surreal. These are not planned, but written by the god above. This experience is going to be with me till my last breath," he added.

In his final match, Sachin managed score of 74 in his only knock.

Sachin also spoke about the most memorable moment of his career, which took place at Wankhede too, beating Sri Lanka to secure the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup.

"When I saw the World Cup win in 1983, I had that same motivation. That I should have a trophy in my hand too. It was the best moment of my life, there is nothing better than this," he said.

Coming to the title clash, Sri Lanka opted to bat first and reached 274/6, owing to an unbeaten century by Mahela Jayawardene (113), knocks by skipper Kumar Sangakkara (48), Tillakaratne Dilshan (48) and Thisara Perera (22*). Zaheer Khan (2/60) and Yuvraj Singh (2/49) were the pick of the bowlers for India.

In the run chase, India struggled initially after the dismissal of openers Virender Sehwag and Tendulkar early. Then knocks from Gautam Gambhir (97), Virat Kohli (35), MS Dhoni (91*) and Yuvraj Singh (21*) helped India secure a six-wicket win.

During the tournament, Sachin was the second-highest run-getter and India's highest, with 482 runs in nine matches at an average of 53.55, with a strike rate of over 91. He scored two centuries and two fifties, with the best score of 120.

