"I want to be positive": Travis Head after 163-run knock in Sydney Test

Sydney [Australia], January 7 : After smashing 163 runs in the first innings against England in the fifth and final Ashes Test at Sydney, Australian opener Travis Head opened up about his approach of staying positive at the crease and playing attacking shots against poor deliveries.

In the ongoing Ashes series, Head has amassed 600 runs from nine innings, averaging 66.67 with three hundreds to his name.

A series-defining moment for Australia came in the first Test in Perth, when Head was promoted to the opening spot. The swashbuckling left-hander immediately repaid the faith of the management with a match-winning ton.

Recently, Head said he opened up about not having any motivation when he bats at any position for Australia. The 32-year-old added that he continues to bat using the same process, which he has used for a long time now, while staying positive at the crease.

"I feel like I hold myself accountable wherever I play. I don't hold any more motivation or feel like I need to take more responsibility in any other position when I bat," Head said on SEN Cricket.

"It's just going out there and trying to continue the same process, the same blueprint for a long time now. I want to be positive. I want to be aggressive on bad balls and be really sound on good balls and be out there for as long as I possibly can," Head added.

When questioned if the challenge has been a tough one for him, the 32-year-old replied, I've enjoyed the challenge."

Head also expressed his enjoyment for the position, and he sees himself as the potential batter at the top of the order for Australian cricket. "If that is the case moving forward, I'd be more than happy to do it. If you were picking the team tomorrow I'd be opening the batting but we've got 7-8 months to worry about that. It's all enjoyment for me. I'm enjoying what I'm doing, I enjoy batting, I enjoy the game, I enjoy the partner at the other end enjoying what we do and having a bit of fun."

Australia currently leads 3-1 in the ongoing five-Test series, and sits at the top of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings with six wins from seven Tests in this cycle.

