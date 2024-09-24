"I want to call him 'Relaxed Rancho'...": Ashwin praises Gautam Gambhir for relaxed dressing room atmosphere

New Delhi [India], September 24 : India's all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin heaped praise on the newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir for his 'relaxed' approach, which has contributed to a lively environment in the dressing room.

Ashwin lauded the former India opener, and exuded confidence that Gambhir would be well-loved by the current team and future members.

Ashwin's comments on his YouTube channel came after his first experience working with coach Gambhir during the Chennai Test against Bangladesh.

The ace spinner excelled in his hometown, scoring a century in the first innings and taking six wickets in the second innings, riding India to a dominant 280-run victory.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin highlighted the differences between the Gambhir-led and Dravid-led dressing rooms, appreciating the effectiveness of both coaches.

"I think he is very relaxed. I want to call him 'relaxed rancho'. There's no pressure at all. In the morning, there will be a team huddle. He is very relaxed about that as well. He will be like 'are you coming, please come'. It's like that.," Ashwin said on his Youtube channel.

"With Rahul bhai, as soon as we come, he wanted things in order: even a bottle should be kept at a particular place at a particular time. He is very regimented. He wanted things in order," he added.

"With Gambhir, he doesn't expect all that. He has a relaxed order. He will be a people's man. He will capture everybody's heart. I think he will be loved by the boys," he said.

Also praising Rohit Sharma's leadership, Ashwin remarked, "Also, Rohit is a very good leader who works well with everybody. Even when he is leading the side, we can see that. He is very calm and composed as a leader."

Gambhir took over as Team India's head coach after Rahul Dravid's tenure ended following India's T20 World Cup triumph. Dravid chose not to reapply for the head coach position, and the BCCI announced Gambhir as his successor in June.

Gambhir's first assignment saw mixed results, with India winning the T20I series but losing the ODI series in Sri Lanka.

The Chennai Test, the first of India's 10-match run in the upcoming season, provided a significant boost of confidence for Gambhir and his support staff.

Ashwin's all-round performance was a highlight, but the team also benefited from Ravindra Jadeja's gritty 86 in the first innings. Ashwin and Jadeja combined for a 199-run partnership, rescuing India from a precarious 144 for 6 and propelling them to a commanding 376.

India continued to dominate with Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant bowling, which dismissed Bangladesh for 149. In the second innings, comeback players Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill each scored a century, further solidifying India's position.

Ashwin's praise for Gambhir and the positive results from the Chennai Test bode well for India's upcoming season.

