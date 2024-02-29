"I was mentally prepared": Navgire on playing match-winning knock against Mumbai Indians

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 29 : Following UP Warriorz's 7-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the sixth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Kiran Navgire opened on her match-winning knock in the game and said that she was "mentally prepared".

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Navgire revealed that she was not "hurt too much" after sustaining an injury. The 'Player of the Match' added that she was playing to her strengths.

"Not hurt too much, I'm fine now. They told me before maybe you could open it, so I was mentally prepared. When the score was big, the head coach told me you are opening, so I felt happy. I was playing the ball on merit, that's the plan. I like to play to my strengths and that's what I do," Navgire said.

Recapping the match, UP skipper Alyssa Healy (33 runs from 29 balls) and Kiran Navgire (57 runs from 31 balls) opened for the Warriorz and made a solid 94-run partnership. The Healy-Navgire duo gave the UP-based franchise a fiery start while chasing a target of 162 runs. Healy smashed 5 fours with a strike rate of 113.79.

Meanwhile, Navgire slammed his fifty after playing just 25 balls. She smashed 6 fours and 4 sixes. However, the player's knock had to come to an end after Amelia Kerr made the first breakthrough of the game after she dismissed Navgire in the 10th over.

Issy Wong scalped the second wicket of the inning after she dismissed Tahlia McGrath (1 run from 4 balls) in the 11th over. Wong's spell helped Mumbai to make a comeback in the game after she removed skipper Healy in the 10th over.

Even though the Mumbai-based franchise picked up two quick wickets but still failed to take control of the game. After losing three wickets, Grace Harris (38* runs from 17 balls) and Deepti Sharma (27* runs from 20 balls) took charge of the batting lineup as they chased the target without any difficulty.

