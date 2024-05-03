"I was only focussed on the process": Bhuvneshwar Kumar on bowling thrilling final over against RR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 3 : The star of the match Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who with his outstanding spell of 3 for 41 handed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) a thrilling final over victory, said he wanted to execute the balls well in the last over and added he got the best out when the ball swings.

Bhuvneshwar held on to his nerves to seal a 1-run win for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

SRH defied the odds and got across the finishing line from the point when defeat stood out as the most likely result for the hosts.

Bhuvneshwar had set the tone with the crucial wickets of Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson in the first over. The speedster bowled a brilliant last over to seal a win for SRH by taking a wicket final ball.

"I think that's my nature, I wasn't thinking much about the result in the last over. There was no discussion in the last over, was just focussed on the process. Was thinking just about bowling two good balls, anything could have happened. I wasn't thinking much, was just focussed on the process," Bhuvneshwar said in a post-match presentation.

The pacer said that he was just focused on the over and wasn't thinking of the one fielder who was shot outside the circle. The 34-year-old pacer said he got the best of his overs when the ball swings as he really enjoyed bowling.

"The ball swung so much today, can't really pinpoint, really enjoyed bowling. Luckily got wickets today. When the season started my thought process was different but it changed when the batters played in such a way. My thought process changed completely, to be honest," he added.

Coming to the match, opting to bat first, solid knocks from Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen had propelled SRH to 210/3 after they were reduced to 35/2 inside the Powerplay.

Chasing the target of 202, Riyan Parag hammered 77 and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 67 while stitching a 133-run stand after Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped two wickets in the first over. However, Bhuvneshwar bagged a wicket final ball of the match as Sunrisers Hyderabad won by the smallest of margins.

With this victory, SRH will head to Mumbai to take on Mumbai Indians at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

