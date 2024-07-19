"I worked on my bowling after the South Africa series": Deepti Sharma following INDW vs PAKW clash

Dambulla [Sri Lanka], July 19 : After an exceptional performance against Pakistan in Women's Asia Cup 2024, India Women all-rounder Deepti Sharma opened up on how she worked on her bowling after the ODI series against

The 26-year-old was awarded for her brilliant performance with the ball. She snapped three wickets in her spell of four overs, where she conceded 20 runs.

The Agra-born cricketer asserted that she felt great after the win and all went according to the game plan that the team and management made for the game.

"I felt great and it worked out according to plan. Bowled in the right areas. As a unit, we are doing very well, having camps has helped us a lot. I worked on my bowling after the South Africa series which helped. She is a good batter and it brings a lot of satisfaction when you get a batter like that," Deepti said in the post-match presentation.

Recapping the match, after Pakistan elected to bat first, wickets kept falling for them regularly, with Sidra Ameen (25 in 35 balls with three fours), Tuba Hassan (22 in 19 balls with three fours) and Fatima Sana (22* in 16 balls, with four and two sixes) playing some decent knocks.

Deepti Sharma (3/20) was the top bowler for India along with Shreyanka Patil (2/14) and Renuka Singh (2/14). Pooja Vastrakar also got two wickets.

In the run chase, India started well with an 85-run stand between Shafali Varma (40 in 29 balls, with six fours and a six) and Smriti Mandhana (45 in 31 balls with nine fours). India lost some wickets in between but recovered just in time to win the game by seven wickets and 35 balls left.

