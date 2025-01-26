New Delhi [India], January 26 : Former Australian skipper Ian Chappell has raised questions over the awarding of Test status to the associate members of the International Cricket Council (ICC), saying that there needs to be specific criteria considered before a country is granted Test status, as reported by ESPNCricinfo.

In his column for ESPNCricinfo, Chappell expressed concerns about associate members being given Test status without meeting "any reasonable criteria." He also discussed the idea of a two-tier Test system, a concept that has been widely debated recently to enhance the format's popularity.

The ESPNCricinfo report, citing Chappell, stated that realistically, only a few teams can compete in Tests on a long-term basis and pointed to the potential feasibility of a two-tier system.

He questioned the ICC's criteria when awarding Test status to associate members, which elevates them to full members of the ICC. He also raised doubts about whether Afghanistan is capable of hosting Test series in their country, which is currently under Taliban rule, or if Ireland has enough Test-standard stadiums.

"A system that includes promotion and relegation is feasible but there need to be certain criteria attached before a team attains Test status. Those should include: Do they have a viable first-class competition? Do they have legitimate grounds for holding five-day games? Do the grounds have adequate facilities? Are they financially stable?," said Chappell in his column of ESPNCricinfo as quoted by Wisden.

"If a team meets those criteria - and maintains a high standard of play over a number of years - then promotion to Test status would be legitimate. However, most of the recent Test-appointed nations do not come close to meeting any reasonable criteria. For instance, could Afghanistan hold a Test series in their strife-torn country? Does Ireland have a realistic number of Test-standard grounds?"

"Even setting aside the Taliban's reprehensible treatment of women, the answer to those questions is: absolutely not. Then why do they have Test status?," questioned Chappell.

Afghanistan and Ireland were awarded Test status in 2018 and have since played 11 and nine Tests, respectively, winning four and two of them.

Chappell also blamed the ICC for the "growing T20 calendar," which has affected international cricket scheduling and caused players to miss out on their international commitments. He further stated that the ICC is "widely regarded as an events management company" and that unless they take control of Test cricket, bilateral agreements between boards will primarily benefit the wealthiest full members, namely India, England, and Australia.

"Cricket being run by a competent ICC is a pipe dream. Hence the growing T20 calendar and the current scheduling schemozzle that plagues the game," he wrote, urging the ICC to put in place a viable two-tier Test system, something he feels should have been a thing years ago.

