Ian Chappell retires from commentary after 45 years

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has decided to bring down curtain on his 45-year-old commentary career. The 78-year-old Chappell was known for giving his views democratically and he was admired all over the world for his incisive views. Chappell confirmed to Sydney Morning Herald that he was thinking about retiring from commentary for a very long time. "I remember the day when I knew I'd had enough of playing cricket. I looked at the clock and it was five past 11 on a day of play and I thought, 'S**t, if you're clock-watching at that time, I have to go'," said the fire band former cricketer.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation said that Chappell “commentated with a laconic tone but he became known for his forthright opinions on everything from batting technique to the way the sport was governed".Chappell said he did not care how people would remember him.