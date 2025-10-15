Ibrahim Zadran Punished by ICC After Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI

Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Match: Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third ODI against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

The ICC said Ibrahim violated Article 2.2 of its Code of Conduct, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment, or fixtures and fittings during an international match.”

The incident took place in the 37th over of Afghanistan’s innings when Ibrahim struck some equipment near the dressing room after being dismissed.

Level 1 offences carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points.

One demerit point has been added to Ibrahim’s record. It is his first offence within a 24-month period.

Ibrahim accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Graeme La Brooy of the Emirates ICC International Panel, so no formal hearing was required.

Afghanistan went on to complete a 3-0 series sweep over Bangladesh with a 200-run victory in the match.