Ibrahim Zadran's century, Rashid's blistering knock powers Afghanistan to 291/5 against Australia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : Ibrahim Zadran's maiden CWC century helped Afghanistan to 291/5 against Australia in the 39th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Afghanistan's maiden World Cup century came after Zadran played a 129-run knock from 143 balls against the Aussies on Tuesday. On the other hand, the Aussie bowling attack failed to make early breakthroughs in the match which helped Afghanistan to score 291/5.

After winning the toss Hashmatullah Shahidi's Afghanistan decided to bat first.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Zadran opened for the Afghanis and played a 38-run partnership.

However, Josh Hazlewood managed to take the first breakthrough of the game after he dismissed Gurbaz for 21 runs from 25 balls in the 7.6 over (AFG 38-1).

In the first powerplay, Afghanistan scored 46 runs and Australia could only bag one wicket. After playing 122 balls, Afghanistan crossed the 100-run mark in the 20.2 overs. While Australia gave five extras in the game.

Glenn Maxwell got the second wicket for the Aussies after he removed Rahmat Shah for 30 runs from 44 balls in the 24.4 over (AFG 121-2).

Mitchell Starc's first wicket of the game came after he bagged the wicket of Afghanistan skipper Shahidi for 26 runs from 43 balls (AFG 173-3).

Zadran helped Afghanistan to cross 200 runs in the 40.5 overs after playing 245 balls.

Azmatullah Omarzai could manage to score only 22 runs from 18 balls after Adam Zampa removed him in the 42.3 overs (AFG 210-4).

Mohammad Nabi could not make a mark in the game after he scored only 12 runs from 10 balls and was dismissed by Hazlewood in the 45.3 overs (AFG 233-5).

Afghani opener Zadran stayed on crease till the end moment of the first inning and scored his fifth career hundred.

Rashid Khan played a crucial role in taking Afghanistan to 291 runs. Rashid smashed two fours and three sixes to make 35 runs from 18 balls with a strike rate of 194.44.

The third powerplay have been costly for Australia as they gave away 96 runs after picking up two wickets.

Aussie star bowler Starc has been expensive with the ball as he gifted 70 runs in his nine-over spell and picked one wicket. Hazlewood bagged two wickets in his nine-over spell. Meanwhile, Maxwell and Zampa picked up one wicket each in their respective spells.

Australia needs to make 292 runs to win the match in Mumbai.

Brief score: Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (129 runs from 143 balls), Rashid Khan (35 runs from 18 balls), Rahmat Shah (30 runs from 44 balls) vs Australia: Hazlewood (2/39), Maxwell (1/55), Zampa (1/58).

