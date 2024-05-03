ICC announces 26 match officials for T20 World Cup

Dubai [UAE], May 3 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced 26 match officials for the first round of matches of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA, starting June 1.

The list includes 20 umpires and six match referees who will officiate in the ninth edition of the marquee event.

The upcoming edition will mark the first time that 20 teams will participate, playing a total of 55 matches over 28 days across nine venues, making it the biggest ICC T20 World Cup in the competition's history.

The list of match referees' includes Ranjan Madugalle, who officiated the 2022 final, between England and Pakistan along with the format's most experienced referee, Jeff Crowe.

Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager - Cricket, reflected on the selection of the match officials for the historic event.

"We are pleased to announce our team of match referees and umpires for the historic ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Within the selected cohort, we have a complement of experienced match officials and other high-performing members who have been recognized for their strong and consistent performances," he said, according to ICC release.

"The throughput from the pathway programme will continue to see the development and emergence of high-quality match officials across the game. With 20 teams and 55 matches played over 28 days, this will be the biggest T20 World Cup ever and we are proud of the team we have assembled. We are confident that our officials will perform strongly. We wish them all the best of luck for what promises to be a very exciting tournament," he added.

The Match Officials for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024:

Umpires: Chris Brown, Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Allahudien Paleker, Richard Kettleborough, Jayaraman Madanagopal, Nitin Menon, Sam Nogajski, Ahsan Raza, Rashid Riaz, Paul Reiffel, Langton Rusere, Shahid Saikat, Rodney Tucker, Alex Wharf, Joel Wilson and Asif Yaqoob.

Match referees: David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Andrew Pycroft, Richie Richardson and Javagal Srinath.

