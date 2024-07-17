ICC announces Global Development Awards to honour six inspiring initiatives

New Delhi [India], July 17 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, announced six nations as the winners of the ICC Development Award for 2023 for their "transformative work" in the world of associate cricket.

The six winners are, namely: Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, Nepal, Mexico, Oman, and Scotland

The countries received honours across six categories, with winners being selected from a 21-nation shortlist by the ICC Development Awards Panel.

"Acknowledging transformative work in the Associate cricket world, six nations have been crowned as ICC Development Award winners for 2023," ICC stated.

Launched in 2002, the ICC Development Awards sheds light on the world-leading work being carried out in ICC Associate Member countries to grow the game globally, whether through innovative development programmes or through inspiring efforts on the field of play.

A look at how the six winning members claimed their awards.

Mexico were acknowledged for pioneering multiple projects, including sending a team to the Street Child Cricket World Cup in India, and for their unique Cricket in Prisons programme, in which they deliver sessions in prisons across Mexico City to enhance the rehabilitation of inmates.

Chairman of Mexico Cricket Ben Owen called winning the award "a huge honour" for his country, as they continue growing the game in Central America.

Aiming to redfine the landscape of women's cricket in the country, Oman launched the Cricket4Her programme, building an environment that encourages talent development, skill enhancement and empowerment.

The project has led to immediate impact in the country, with 16 teams participating in soft ball tournaments, as well as nine teams transitioning to hard ball cricket league play, building a pathway for young women to move into competitive cricket nationally.

Chairman of Oman Cricket Mr Pankaj Khimji believes the achievement will put the country "on a pedestal", as they take women's cricket "to greater heights."

It was a successful 2023 for the team in orange, qualifying for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 thanks to awe-inspiring victories over the West Indies and Scotland on the road to India, before beating Bangladesh and South Africa at the tournament proper later in the year.

After their headline grabbing year, Chief Executive of the KNCB Monica Visser paid tribute to the Dutch playing group, and staff led by head coach Ryan Cook.

The rise of the Emirati women's team was on full display in 2023, going unbeaten at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier in Kuala Lumpur, capped off with a win in the tournament final over a strong Thailand side.

The success helped the team build into their Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier campaign, and General Secretary of Emirates Cricket Board, Mubashshir Usmani, called winning the award a "proud moment."

Nepal recorded notable growth even among their passionate fanbase across the year, illustrated by a growth in reach on their Facebook channels of over 400%.

Former Nepali men's captain and now secretary of Cricket Association of Nepal Paras Khadka recognised the work of both his association and the millions of fans supporting the country.

Cricket Scotland teamed up with Beyond Boundaries, a Scottish charity that uses cricket programmes to support young, disadvantaged and underrepresented people in the country.

Aiding in the development in women's cricket, establishing disability clubs and providing free community sessions, head of development for Cricket Scotland Nicola Wilson believes the partnership and collaborating with other organisations is "key to transforming lives."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor