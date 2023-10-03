ICC announces 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar as Global Ambassador for World Cup 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar as the Global Ambassador for the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

ICC released an official statement to announce the iconic Indian cricketer which read, "The International Cricket Council (ICC) announces India legend and Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar as the Global Ambassador for the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 with just two days to go until the pinnacle event of the one-day game gets underway. The Master Blaster, who has an enviable record of featuring in six 50 over World Cups in his decorated career, will walk out with the Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy before the opening match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, declaring the tournament open."

After being appointed as the Global Ambassador, Sachin expressed his delight and said as quoted from the ICC, "From being a ball boy in 1987 to representing the country in six editions, World Cups have always held a special place in my heart. Winning the World Cup in 2011 is the proudest moment of my cricketing journey. With so many special teams and players set to compete hard in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 here in India, I am excitedly looking forward to this fantastic tournament."

"Marquee events like the World Cup seed dreams in young minds, I hope this edition too inspires young girls and boys to pick up sports and represent their countries at the highest level," Sachin added.

The biggest Cricket World Cup ever will also witness an eclectic cast of ICC ambassadors. The likes of West Indies legend Vivian Richards, South Africa’s AB de Villiers, England World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan, Australia’s Aaron Finch, Sri Lanka spin great Muttiah Muralitharan, New Zealand’s Ross Taylor, India’s Suresh Raina and ex-captain Mithali Raj and Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez will feature as ICC ambassadors.

The cricket legends will lend their support and elevate the spectator experience by placing fans at the centre of the action, bringing them closer to the game than ever before through meet and greets whilst sharing expert analysis that will be made available via the ICC Online Media Zone. They will also be seen in attendance for select matches across the country, further adding to the excitement of the highly anticipated World Cup.

Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager, Marketing & Communications, said: "It’s a real honour to have Sachin as our Global Ambassador as we celebrate the one-day game and get set for what we know is going to be the biggest Men’s Cricket World Cup ever. He is joined by nine fellow legends of the game who will bring the fans closer to the action and we can’t wait for it all to begin."

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will kick off on October 5 with defending champions England taking on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the biggest cricket stadium in the world, where the final will also take place on November 19.

