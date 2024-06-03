ICC announces record-breaking prize money for T20 WC 2024 winners

Dubai [UK], June 3 : The winner of the ninth edition of men's ICC T20 World Cup will get at least USD 2.45 million, the highest-ever prize money in the history of the tournament, along with the trophy that they will lift at Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29.

The runners-up will receive at least USD 1.28 million, while the losing semi-finalists walk away with 787,500 USD each from the total, historic prize pot of 11.25 million USD, as per ICC.

The four teams that fail to make it out of the Super 8s will earn 382,500 USD each, while the teams placed ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th receive 247,500 USD each. Participants who finish 13th to 20th place will return 225,000 USD.

And every team receives an additional 31,154 USD for each match they win barring the semi-finals and final.

The 55-match event will be played over 28 days, across nine venues in the West Indies and USA, making this the biggest ICC T20 World Cup ever.

The format of this year's tournament will see 40 first round matches played before the top eight progress to the Super 8s. Four teams will then qualify for the semi-finals, which will be staged in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, ending with the final in Barbados where the 2024 men's champions will be crowned.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said: "This event is historic in so many ways so it is fitting that the prize money for players reflects that. Hundreds of millions of fans around the world will be entertained by the players in what we're hoping to be an Out of This World event."

India will start their T20 World Cup campaign on June 5 against Ireland at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Meanwhile, the most-awaited blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan will take place on June 9. They will later play tournament co-hosts USA (June 12) and Canada (June 15) to wrap up their Group A matches.

In the tournament, India will be aiming to end their ICC trophy drought, having last won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. Since then, India has reached the 50-over World Cup final in 2023, semifinal in 2015 and 2019, the title clash of the ICC World Test Championship in 2021 and 2023, T20 WC final in 2014, semifinals in 2016 and 2022 but failed to secure a big ICC trophy.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

