ICC Awards 2024: Arshdeep Singh, Smriti Mandhana Nominated for Annual Awards; Check Complete List

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has been nominated for the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year award following a stellar season in which he emerged as the joint-highest wicket-taker and played a pivotal role in India's T20 World Cup triumph. On the women's side, Smriti Mandhana too will be awarded for an ICC award after being nominated for ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year for her standout performance in international cricket.

Also Read | ICC announces first shortlists for Emerging Cricketers of the Year Awards 2024.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recognizes the exceptional performances of players -- both men and women at its annual awards event. The awards are held each year to celebrate the sportsmen's achievements. The selection is done on the basis of voting by fans around the world in nine categories.

Check Completer Lis of Nominated Players in Various Categories for ICC Awards 2024:

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan)

Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka)

Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies)

ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)

Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka)

Smriti Mandhana (India)

Annabel Sutherland (Australia)

ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year

Arshdeep Singh (India)

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)

Babar Azam (Pakistan)

Travis Head (Australia)

ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year

Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka)

Melie Kerr (New Zealand)

Orla Prendergast (Ireland)

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)

ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year

Saim Ayub (Pakistan)

Kamindu Mendis (Sri Lanka)

Shamar Joseph (West Indies)

Gus Atkinson (England)

ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year

Shreyanka Patil (India)

Saskia Horley (Scotland)

Annerie Dercksen (South Africa)

Freya Sargent (Ireland)