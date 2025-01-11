ICC Champions Trophy tour Australia leg concludes, fans excited for eight-team tournament

New Delhi [India], January 11 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour recently wrapped up its exciting Australian leg. This leg inspired cricket fans and generated enthusiasm for the upcoming ninth edition of the tournament, scheduled to be held in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates from February 19 to March 9.

During this vibrant tour, the trophy visited iconic locations across Melbourne and Sydney, engaging fans with a variety of activities and appearances by cricket legends, as per a press release.

The Australian leg also offered fans and media the opportunity to interact with the former Australian all-rounder and two-time ICC Champions Trophy winner Shane Watson, who delved into the unique nature of the event and his predictions for the upcoming edition.

The trophy was also showcased during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, making appearances at the fourth and fifth Tests held in Melbourne and Sydney, respectively as former cricket stars including Irfan Pathan, Adam Gilchrist, Michael Vaughan and Justin Langer posed with the trophy.

In Melbourne, the trophy made appearances at several key locations, such as the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Flinders Street, Yarra River, and Hosier Lane.

Following its time in Melbourne, the tour continued to Sydney, where fans could view the trophy at Bondi Beach, Sydney Harbour, Sydney Opera House and the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour continues its journey through all eight participating nations. Following its visits to Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa, the Australian leg has further ignited excitement for the tournament.

The eight-team tournament will feature 15 50-over matches and will be played across Pakistan and in Dubai. The biggest match of the tournament between two arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on February 23 in Dubai.

Group A of the tournament features current Champions Trophy holders and hosts Pakistan, along with India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B features Cricket World Cup 2023 champions Australia, alongside Afghanistan, England and South Africa.

Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi will be the three venues in Pakistan which will host the tournament. Each Pakistan venue will feature three group games with Lahore hosting the second semi-final.

Lahore will also host the final on March 9, unless India qualifies, in which case it will be played in Dubai. Both the semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

The three group matches involving India, as well as the first semi-final, will be played in Dubai.

Pakistan take on New Zealand in the Group A tournament opener in Karachi on February 19. The Dubai leg begins the following day with India taking on Bangladesh.

Group B begins on February 21, with Afghanistan squaring up against the Proteas in Karachi.

A big weekend then kicks off with rivals England and Australia set to clash in Lahore on Saturday ( February 22), with the much-anticipated Pakistan-India clash set for the day later.

The eight sides in the Champions Trophy competing for the famous white winners' trophy and jackets are the teams that finished in the top eight positions on the points table of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

