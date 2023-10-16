ICC CWC 2023: Australian players name legends from past they want to bring back in squad

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 16 : Ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka, notable Australian stars talked about the legends from the past they would bring back to their squad to boost it with their experience and skill-set.

Australia and Sri Lanka will lock horns in their ICC Cricket World Cup match at Lucknow. Both teams have lost their first two matches and will be aiming to open their win tally in this match-up, especially Australia, the five-time champions who are placed at the very bottom of the points table.

Spinner Adam Zampa said that he would love to bring back former all-rounder Shane Watson.

"Shane Watson, gun-all rounder. He could take the game away from you. I loved watching him, bat particularly," said Zampa as quoted by ICC.

With 10,950 international runs and 291 wickets, Watson is no doubt an all-rounder Australia would love to have right now.

Marcus Stoinis, the batting all-rounder said, "I would love to have Warnie (Shane Warne) here."

In India's spin-friendly conditions, Warne could have done his magic. He has 1,001 scalps in international cricket and was also a handy lower-order batter. The spin legend passed away in March last year.

Pacer Mitchell Starc said that it is hard to get past Ricky Ponting and he would love to bring him back to the squad.

"It is hard to get past Ricky Ponting. His firepower at number three, leadership as a captain. The aura of Ricky Ponting and who he was as a player and a person, you would bring it back," said Starc.

With 27,483 international runs and 71 centuries in 560 international games, Ricky Ponting is surely a no-brainer answer.

Steve Smith, Australia's star batter who started off as a leg-spinning all-rounder also named Warne as a player he would bring back.

"One player I would love to bring back is Shane Warne. Playing in India, wickets are known to spin a bit at stages. He is arguably the best spinner to have played the game. It would be nice to bring him back," said Smith.

Glenn Maxwell said that he would bring back the late all-rounder Andrew Symonds.

"Andrew Symonds. He would fit in our changing room a lot. All-rounder, medium pacer, off-spin, gun fielder, hits the ball a mile, he would be perfect for our squad at the moment," said Maxwell about the all-rounder with 6,887 runs and 165 international wickets in 238 international games with eight tons.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh's answer was Adam Gilchrist, who he said would also take his spot as an opener.

"I would say Adam Gilchrist. Opening the batting, he would take my spot. So not ideal (laughs). He was so dynamic and loved winning, so definitely Gilly," said Marsh.

In 396 international games, Gilchrist opened the batting in white-ball and played as a middle-order batter in Tests. He scored over 15,461 runs at an average of 38.94, with 33 international tons. His explosive style of batting paved the way for similar wicketkeeper-batters like MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler etc.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Sri Lanka Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha.

