ICC CWC 2023: Century is coming from Kohli, says star batter's look-alike

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 14 : The high-octane clash between India and Pakistan at the ICC Cricket World Cup is just a few hours away, and with all the fans, a Virat Kohli look-alike has also joined the party at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium and is looking forward to a century from the star batter.

India and Pakistan will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The Men in Blue will be keen to extend their seven-match winning streak against Pakistan while the latter will be looking to end their World Cup duck against Team India. India has dominated the head-to-head record in ODI World Cup matches with 'Men in Blue' winning all seven games against the arch-rival, boasting a 100 per cent win record till now.

"The World Cup is such a big tournament. Pakistan team shivers at the name of Virat Kohli. Everyone knows his statistics against Pakistan, a century is coming. It was also coming in the second match against Afghanistan but the target was short. A century is coming today and it is going to a lot of fun," said the fan Karthik, who also looks like Virat.

In 283 ODIs, Virat has scored 13,223 runs at an average of 57.74, with 47 centuries and 68 fifties in 271 innings. His best score is 183. He is the fifth-highest run-scorer in ODI history and second-highest run-scorer for India in the format.

This year, Virat has played 18 ODIs, scoring 752 runs at an average of 62.66. He has scored three centuries and four half-centuries, with the best score of 166*.

In 15 ODIs against Pakistan, Virat has scored 662 runs at an average of 55.16 and a strike rate of over 100, with three tons and two fifties to his name. His best score is 183. In 25 international matches against Pakistan, he has scored 1,150 runs at an average of 63.88, with three centuries and seven fifties. His best score is 183.

This match comes after India's two matches against the arch-rivals during a winning Asia Cup campaign. One match, held in the group stage was abandoned due to rain while India registered a thumping win in the next clash during the Super Four stage.

India began their World Cup campaign with a victory over Australia, while Pakistan has two victories in two matches to build momentum ahead of the major encounter.

Fans will be hoping that megastars of Men in Blue, such as Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj keep up their consistent performance to continue the country's winning streak with Pakistan in 50-over World Cups and come out with 8-0 win against the arch-rivals in the World Cup.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

