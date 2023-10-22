ICC CWC 2023: England pacer Reece Topley ruled out of tournament

London [UK], October 22 : In a major blow to the Defending Champions, England pacer Reece Topley has been ruled out of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup being held in India due to a finger injury, announced the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday.

"England and Surrey seamer Reece Topley has been ruled out of the rest of the ICC Men's World Cup after fracturing his left index finger during England's defeat to South Africa on Saturday," said a statement from ECB.

Scans in Mumbai on Saturday, after the match at the Wankhede Stadium, revealed the full extent of the injury. Topley will return to the UK in the next 24 hours.

He will work closely with the England and Surrey medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation.

A replacement will be announced in due course.

In the tournament, Topley took eight wickets in three matches at an average of 22.87, with the best bowling figures of 4/43. He is at this point, the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with Mitchell Santner at top with 11 wickets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor