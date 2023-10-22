ICC CWC 2023: Mohammed Shami overtakes Irfan Pathan, becomes India's ninth-highest wicket-taker in ODIs

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 22 : Indian pacer Mohammed Shami on Sunday overtook compatriot and former all-rounder Irfan Pathan, becoming the ninth-highest wicket-taker for India in ODI cricket.

Shami accomplished this milestone during India's ICC Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Dharamshala.

In the match, which was his first in 2023 WC, Shami took 5/54 in 10 overs at an economy rate of 5.54.

In 95 ODIs, Shami has taken 176 wickets at an average of 25.08, with best bowling figures of 5/51. He has nine four-wicket hauls and three five-wicket-hauls in the format.

He has overtaken Irfan, who has 173 wickets in 120 ODI matches.

India's leading wicket-taker in ODIs is spinner Anil Kumble, who has taken 334 wickets in 269 matches at an average of 30.83, with best bowling figures of 6/12.

Coming to the match, India put New Zealand to bat first. Men in Blue was off to a good start, reducing Kiwis to 19/2 in powerplay. But a partnership of 159 runs between Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra (75 in 87 balls, with six fours and a six) helped NZ come back in the game.

However, India made a comeback in later stages, bundling out Kiwis for 273 runs in 50 overs.

Shami (5/54) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Kuldeep Yadav (2/73) was also fine with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket each.

India needs 274 to register their fifth successive win.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

