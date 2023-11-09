ICC CWC 2023: New Zealand win toss, opt to field first against Sri Lanka in must-win match

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 9 : New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to field first against Sri Lanka in their ICC Cricket World Cup match against Bengaluru on Thursday.

The match is a clash between the Kiwi's World Cup semifinal ambitions and Sri Lanka's hopes for qualification to ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The Kiwis have lost four matches in a row after four wins and have eight points. They are holding to the fourth spot due to net-run-rate. Sri Lanka is at ninth with two wins and six losses. SL has four points. If they manage to finish among the top eight teams, they will earn a place in the Champions Trophy.

NZ skipper Williamson said at the toss, "We will have a bowl first. A little bit of weather around. A little bit of unknowns. By and large we have won a few and lost a few. Been there and there abouts. Some close ones that could have gone either ways. Here we are here today, would want to address the issue infront of us. Lockie comes in for Ish Sodhi. Adjust to what is in front of us. Make use of the ball first up."

SL skipper Kusal Mendis also said at the toss, "KM: I was looking to bowl. But unfortunately, we are batting first. Very important game today. If we do the basics well, we should do well. NZ is a calm team. We played here against and played well. One change for us. Kasun Rajitha is not playing but Chamika Karunaratne is playing."

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham(w), Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor