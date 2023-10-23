ICC CWC 2023: PM Modi, other leaders across political aisle hail India's win over New Zealand; Sachin, too, reacts

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 23 : Leaders across the political spectrum hailed Team India's crucial win over New Zealand in a top-of-the-table World Cup clash at the picturesque Dharamshala on Sunday. The win by four wickets saw the hosts take a giant step towards securing a semifinal spot in the quadrennial showpiece.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the congratulatory messages for Team India post the victory over the Kiwis, the likes of Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu and his former Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai, too, heaped praise on the hosts for coming out tops against the losing finalists from the last edition of the tournament.

Taking to his official handle on X, Prime Minister Modi posted, "Congratulations to the Indian cricket team on their splendid victory against New Zealand! It was a splendid team effort where everybody contributed. The dedication and skill on the field was exemplary."

Speaking toafter Ravindra Jadeja scored the winning runs for India, setting off wild scenes of jubilation in the stands at Dharamshala, Anurag Thakur told ANI, "It was an amazing performance by Team India today. Heartiest congratulations to the team on this stupendous win."

Himachal CM Sukhu said to ANI, "It was the first time that the Devbhoomi was playing host to a World Cup match and the team made it all the more special with a spectacular victory. This is a victory not just for the team but for the country."

"It was a dazzling performance by the Indian team. I congratulate them on their spirited performance and victory. The crowds and the fans, including myself, thoroughly enjoyed the match," former Himachal CM and BJP leader Jairam Thakur told ANI.

Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader also posted from his X handle, "What a phenomenal win! Huge congratulations to our team on a magnificent victory against New Zealand! Securing the pole position in the tournament is an incredible achievement. The fire within you is undeniable, and we have full faith that you will conquer every challenge en route to World Cup glory. Keep pushing yourselves to greatness! Good luck, champions!"

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, whose record for the most number of centuries in ODIs was under threat while Virat Kohli was at the crease, also posted on the "befitting top-of-the-table clash".

"What a befitting top-of-the-table clash! #TeamIndia has showcased their prowess and resilience to claim the top spot. @MdShami11's five-wicket haul was top-notch, and good to see the batters, especially @imVkohli, displaying both aggression and astuteness to chase this total. Well played, boys! #INDvNZ," Sachin posted from his official handle.

A five-for by paceman Mohammed Shami and another batting masterclass by 'Chase Master' Virat Kohli took India to a four-wicket win over the table-toppers.

The victory saw India snap its 20-year losing streak to the Kiwis in ICC events.

After winning the toss and asking the Kiwis to bat first, India were off to a flying start as they reduced New Zealand to 19/2 inside the powerplay.

However, a 159-run partnership between Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra (75 in 87 balls, with six fours and a six) helped the Kiwis make a strong comeback.

However, the Men In Blue brought themselves back into the game in the latter stages of the New Zealand innings as they bowled out the Kiwis for 273 runs in 50 overs.

Shami (5/54) was the pick of the bowlers for India while Kuldeep Yadav (2/73) was also among the wickets.

The new-ball pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket apiece.

In pursuit of 274, India started off well with the opening pair of Rohit Sharma (46 in 40 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubhman Gill (26 in 31 balls, with five fours) raising a 71-run stand for the first wicket.

India did lose Shreyas Iyer (33), KL Rahul (27) and Suryakumar Yadav as their innings went along, but Virat Kohli (95* in 104 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (39* in 44 balls, three fours and a six) guided India to a four-wicket win with two overs to spare.

However, Virat missed out on his second successive century of this World Cup, holing out in the deep with India in sight of a win.

Lockie Ferguson (2/63) was the pick of the bowlers for NZ while Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner got a wicket apiece.

Shami was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his sensational five-wicket haul.

