ICC CWC 2023: Shami becomes India's second-highest wicket-taker in tournament history, overtakes Kumble

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 22 : Indian pacer Mohammed Shami overtook compatriot and legendary spinner Anil Kumble to become the country's second-highest wicket-taker in the history of ICC Cricket World Cup.

Shami made this upward movement in record books during India's match against New Zealand at Dharamshala.

In the match, Shami took 5/54 in 10 overs at an economy rate of 5.54. This was his first match in the ongoing tournament.

Now in just 12 WC matches, he has 36 wickets at the World Cup at an average of 15.02 and a strike rate of 17.6. His best bowling figures are 5/51 in the tournament. His economy rate is 5.09. Shami is the joint-tenth-highest wicket-taker in tournament history.

Above him are legendary pacers Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath, who have taken 44 wickets in WC each in 23 and 34 WC matches respectively. They are both the joint-seventh highest wicket-taker in WC history.

Kumble has 31 wickets in 18 WC matches.

The highest wicket-taker in WC history is Australian legend Glenn McGrath. The pacer took 71 wickets in 39 matches at an average of 18.19 and an economy rate of 3.96. His best bowling figures are 7/15.

Coming to the match, India put New Zealand to bat first. Men in Blue was off to a good start, reducing Kiwis to 19/2 in powerplay. But a partnership of 159 runs between Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra (75 in 87 balls, with six fours and a six) helped NZ come back in the game.

However, India made a comeback in later stages, bundling out Kiwis for 273 runs in 50 overs.

Shami (5/54) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Kuldeep Yadav (2/73) was also fine with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket each.

India needs 274 to register their fifth successive win.

