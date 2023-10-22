ICC CWC 2023: Shubman Gill becomes fastest player to reach 2,000 ODI runs

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 22 : Star India batter Shubman Gill completed his 2,000 ODI runs on Sunday, becoming the fastest batter ever to reach the milestone.

Gill accomplished this milestone during India's ICC Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Dharamshala.

Gill had a short, but entertaining stay at crease. He scored 26 in 31 balls, with five cracking boundaries.

In 38 ODIs and 38 innings, Gill has scored 2,012 runs at an average of 62.87 and a strike rate of over 102. He has scored six centuries and 10 fifties, with the best score of 208.

Gill overtook South African legend Hashim Amla, who reached the milestone in 40 innings.

Gill has been in an incredible form this year. In 23 ODIs, he has scored 1,325 runs at an average of 66.25 and a strike rate of over 104. He has scored five tons and six fifties this year, with the best score of 208.

Coming to the match, India put New Zealand to bat first. 'Men in Blue' was off to a good start, reducing Kiwis to 19/2 in powerplay. But a partnership of 159 runs between Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra (75 in 87 balls, with six fours and a six) helped NZ come back in the game.

However, India made a comeback in later stages, bundling out Kiwis for 273 runs in 50 overs.

Mohammed Shami (5/54) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Kuldeep Yadav (2/73) was also fine with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket each.

India needs 274 to register their fifth-successive win.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor