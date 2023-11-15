ICC CWC 2023: Team India registers highest total in World Cup knockout match

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : Team India brought down plenty of batting records during their ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal match against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

In the match played inside a packed Wankhede, India put up a score of 397/4 in 50 overs. This is the highest-ever team total in a World Cup knockout match, overtaking New Zealand's 393/6 against West Indies in the quarterfinals of the 2015 Cricket World Cup.

This is also India's third-highest World Cup total, with their highest total coming against Bermuda, 413/5 in 2007. They also made 410/4 against the Netherlands in the final league stage match of the 2023 edition of the tournament.

India hit a total of 19 sixes in the innings, which is the highest by a team in their innings in a World Cup knockout match. They have surpassed the total of 16 sixes hit by NZ against West Indies back in the quarterfinals of the 2015 World Cup.

These 19 sixes are also the highest by the Indian team in their World Cup innings, overtaking 18 sixes smashed against Bermuda in the 2007 World Cup.

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first and scored 397/4 in their 50 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (80 in 66 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) delivered a fine start with a 71-run opening stand.

Virat Kohli (117 in 113 balls, nine fours and two sixes) posted his 50th ODI ton, while Shreyas Iyer (105 in 70 balls, with four boundaries and eight sixes) scored his second-successive WC century, helping India post a massive score. KL Rahul also delivered a 20-ball cameo of 39 runs, with five fours and two sixes.

Tim Southee (3/100) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Trent Boult (1/86) also got a wicket.

Brief Scores: India: 397/4 (Virat Kohli 117, Shreyas Iyer 105, Tim Southee 3/100).

