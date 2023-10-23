ICC CWC 2023: Trent Boult becomes seventh-highest wicket-taker in tournament history

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 23 : While his team fell to a defeat to hosts India, New Zealand speedster Trent Boult overtook Indian bowling legends Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath, becoming the seventh-highest wicket-taker in ICC Cricket World Cup history.

Boult achieved this milestone during the top-of-the-table clash between India and New Zealand at the picturesque Dharamshala on Sunday.

Boult recorded figures of 1/60 in his full quota of 10 overs at an economy of 6.

In 24 World Cup matches, the Kiwi speedster now has 45 wickets at an average of 23.44, with best bowling figures of 5/27. He is now the leading wicket-taker for New Zealand in World Cup history.

Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath have taken 44 wickets each in 23 and 34 World Cup matches respectively.

They are the joint-seventh highest wicket-taker in World Cup history.

The highest wicket-taker in World Cup history is none other than Australian legend Glenn McGrath with 71 wickets in 39 matches at an average of 18.19 and an economy rate of 3.96. His best bowling figures are 7/15.

After winning the toss and putting New Zealand into bat at Dharamshala earlier on Sunday, the Men in Blue got off to an ideal start, reducing the Kiwis to 19/2 inside the powerplay.

However, a 159-run stand thereafter between centurion Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra helped NZ make a strong comeback.

The hosts hit back with wickets in the latter half of the New Zealand innings, bowling the visitors out for 273 runs in 50 overs.

Shami (5/54) was the pick of the bowlers for India while Kuldeep Yadav (2/73) finished strongly after being taken to the cleaners in the initial overs.

India's new-ball pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket apiece.

Chasing 274, India were off to a sensational start, with the opening pair of skipper Rohit Sharma (46 in 40 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubhman Gill (26 in 31 balls, with five fours) raising a 71-run stand for the first wicket.

India did lose Shreyas Iyer (33), KL Rahul (27) and Suryakumar Yadav as the innings progressed, but Virat Kohli (95* in 104 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (39* in 44 balls, three fours and a six) guided the hosts to a four-wicket win with two overs to spare.

Lockie Ferguson (2/63) was the pick of the bowlers for NZ while Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner got a wicket apiece.

Shami was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his sensational five-wicket haul.

