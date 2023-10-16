ICC CWC 2023: Zampa's four-fer overwhelms Sri Lanka, Australia need 210 to win first game of tournament

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 16 : A game-changing spell byleg- spinner Adam Zampa rattled the Sri Lankan batting line-up, not allowing them to cash on the momentum of a century partnership for the first wicket during their ICC Cricket World Cup match against Australia at Lucknow on Monday.

Sri Lanka was bundled out for just 209 runs in 43.3 overs. Australia need 210 runs to register their first win in the tournament.

Electing to bat first, Sri Lankan openers were off to a fantastic start as openers Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka set a foundation for something big. The duo targeted Australia's pace trio of Pat Cummins-Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc in a controlled manner in the powerplay, bringing up the 50-run mark in 9.1 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, Sri Lanka was 51/0, with Perera (24*) and Nissanka (22*) unbeaten.

Sri Lanka brought up their 100 runs in just 17.5 overs.

Perera brought up his fifty in 57 balls with eight fours while Nissanka reached his 16th ODI fifty in 58 balls, with six fours.

Skipper Cummins ended the 125-run stand between Nissanka-Perera, removing Nissanka for 61 off 67 balls with eight fours. He was caught by David Warner.

In-form Kusal Mendis joined Perera, leading SL to the 150-run mark in 24.3 overs.

Skipper Cummins beat Perera's bat and the ball crashed into his off stump, removing him for 78 off 82 balls, with 12 fours. SL was 157/2 in 26.2 overs.

Following that, spinner Adam Zampa ran through the Lankan line-up without letting them score much. He dismissed Mendis (9), Sadeera Samarawickrama (8), the centurions of previous match for Lanka and took down Chamika Karunaratne (2) and Maheesh Theekshana (0) in the lower order. Three of these dismissals were leg-before wickets.

Zampa's heroics combined with Mitchell Starc's fiery pace reduced Sri Lanka to 199/8 in 39.2 overs. Starc continued his streak of taking a wicket in every World Cup game.

Sri Lanka hobbled their way to the 200-run mark, bringing it in 40.1 overs. But just right after it, Starc removed Lahiru Kumara (4) with his signature yorker. SL was 204/9 in 40.5 overs and Charith Asalanka was the final recognised batter, batting with the tail.

Asalanka's resistance came to an end as he was dismissed for 25 off 39 balls by Glenn Maxwell after being caught by Marnus Labuschagne. SL was 209/10 in 43.4 overs, losing their 10 wickets for 84 runs.

Zampa (4/47) broke the back of Lankan batting in his eight-over spell. Starc and Cummins took two wickets each while Maxwell got one.

