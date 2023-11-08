ICC CWC: Glenn Maxwell rewrites record books with memorable double ton against Afghanistan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 : Record books underwent a major re-writing as Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell smashed a historic double century that helped Aussies script a miraculous win over Afghanistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup match at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Maxwell smashed an unbeaten 201* in 128 balls, with 21 fours and 10 sixes. He struck at a strike rate of over 157.

This is Australia's first-ever ODI double century and overall the 11th instance of a double hundred in 50-over cricket. Maxwell overtook Shane Watson's 185* against Bangladesh in 2011.

This is also the highest individual score in an ODI run-chase. Here, Maxwell toppled Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman, who smashed 193 against South Africa in 2021.

Maxwell's double ton has surpassed Zimbabwe's Charles Coventry's 194 against Bangladesh in 2009 as the highest score by a non-opener in ODI cricket history.

Maxwell's 201* is only the third instance of a double hundred in ODI Cricket World Cups, with Chris Gayle (215 against Zimbabwe in 2015 for West Indies) and Martin Guptill (237 against West Indies in 2015 for New Zealand) being the other two instances.

The partnership of 202 runs between Maxwell and skipper Pat Cummins (12*) is the highest-ever partnership for seventh wicket or below in ODIs. It has overtaken the 177-run stand between Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid of England against New Zealand in 2015 for seventh wicket.

Maxwell reached his double ton in just 128 balls, making it the second-fastest double century in ODIs. India's Ishan Kishan has the fastest double century of all time, in just 126 balls against Bangladesh last year.

With 10 sixes smashed in the match, Maxwell has 33 sixes in his World Cup career and is now in third place among players with the most WC sixes. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (45) and West Indies legend Chris Gayle (49) are above him.

Coming to the match, Afghanistan opted to bat first. Zadran held one end steady while Rahmat Shah (30), skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (26), Azmatullah Omarzai (22) made valuable contributions to take Afghanistan near the 230-run mark. Then in the final few overs, Zadran accelerated while Rashid Khan (35* in 18 balls, with two fours and three sixes) played a cameo to take Afghanistan to 291/5 in 50 overs.

Josh Hazlewood (2/39) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell took a wicket each.

In the chase of 292, Australia was once in a spot of huge bother at 91/7, but then Glenn Maxwell joined forces with skipper Pat Cummins for a historic double-century stand. Maxwell battled heat and cramps to smash Australia's first-ever ODI double century, ending at 201* in just 128 balls with 21 fours and 10 sixes. Pat Cummins finished at 12*.

Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq and Azhmatullah Omarzai got two wickets each.

Now with six wins in eight games and 12 points, Australia is in semis along with India and South Africa. Afghanistan have a game to go against South Africa and a win there will keep their hopes of semis alive.

Maxwell won the 'Player of the Match' award.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor