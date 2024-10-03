ICC launches 'AI Tool' to create safe space for cricket community during Women's T20 WC 2024

Dubai [UAE], October 3 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced a social media moderation program to promote a more positive and inclusive online experience for teams and players ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

As part of the ICC's suite of digital products for this tournament, the ICC has rolled out new software that will help protect the cricket community from toxic content with the aim to safeguard the mental health of individuals and ensure a safer, kinder, and healthier online community for the sport.

Fans will also have access to the usual array of content, including highlights, behind-the-scenes content, live scores, stats, schedules, as well as the standings.

"We are dedicated to fostering a positive and inclusive environment for all participants and fans of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, it's been great to see so many of the players and teams embrace our new initiative," ICC Head of Digital, Finn Bradshaw, was quoted in a release from the ICC as saying.

For the social media moderation, the ICC has engaged GoBubble to provide a combination of AI technology and human resources to monitor and moderate comments on the ICC's official Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube channels, as well those of players who elect to sign up to the service.

The cutting-edge technology is designed to identify and hide from public view toxic content such as hate speech, harassment, and misogyny, helping to create a safer and more welcoming space for fans to engage with the World Cup.

Players participating in the World Cup can opt in to this service to have harmful comments hidden from their social media channels, allowing them to promote themselves and the sport in a much safer environment.

The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will begin at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on October 3, with the final taking place at Dubai International Stadium on October 20.

