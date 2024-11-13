ICC launches new visual identity for Champions Trophy, new women's tournament revealed

Dubai [UAE], November 13 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday launched a brand-new visual identity for the men's and women's ICC Champions Trophy.

The Champions Trophy sees the top teams in the world come together for a thrilling two-week competition where every match counts. The men's event will return for the first time since 2017, whilst there is a brand-new women's version in the T20 format, as the world's best players will compete for the Champions Trophy white jackets, as per ICC.

A battle for the iconic white jackets will occur every two years as an alternating men's ODI event featuring the top eight teams, and then entering a new era, the top six women's T20 teams will compete in an intense and all-out showdown where we will witness each team write history.

The newly created visual identity is a digital-first vibrant expression, deliberately challenging the status quo, with an unconventional typographic logo which sets the tone for the look - bold and loud, confident and fun.

It has been designed to be agile, distinctive, and expressive, it is inspired by the language of cricket; from the unique and integral words that describe the game, to the shouts when a wicket falls, to the name of each superstar that appears on the back of their kit. Both the verbal and written words are an integral part of the sport and that is celebrated through the brand.

ICC Chief Commercial Officer, Anurag Dahiya said as quoted by an ICC press release: "The return of the men's ICC Champions Trophy with a brand-new women's event has provided us with a great opportunity for a refreshed vibrant and fun visual identity to represent the events over the next few years."

"The two weeks of thrilling competition the event is renowned for is reflected in the bold and loud edge to the brand. The new elements are accompanied by the distinctive white jackets which nod to the history of the Champions Trophy and its unique, global appeal," he concluded.

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy will take place in Pakistan from February-March next year. Pakistan is the defending champions, having beaten arch-rivals India in the final in the UK by 180 runs in 2017.

