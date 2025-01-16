ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour captivates cricket fans in New Zealand

New Delhi [India], January 16 : The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour has concluded its New Zealand leg, leaving cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the commencement of the tournament's ninth edition, set to take place in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates from February 19 to March 9.

According to a release from ICC, during its journey across New Zealand, the trophy visited iconic destinations in Hamilton and Auckland, bringing fans closer to the event and offering unique opportunities to engage with the prized silverware. Craig McMillan was part of New Zealand's Champions Trophy-winning team back in 2000, and he made an appearance alongside current stars Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra, sharing insights and building anticipation for the prestigious tournament.

In Hamilton, the trophy was displayed at the serene Hamilton Gardens, the picturesque Blue Springs, Raglan Beach, the enchanting Hobbiton movie set, and Seddon Park - where the Blackcaps were in action against Sri Lanka during their recent ODI series.

As the cricketing action moved onto Auckland, so did the trophy, stopping off at North Head, the iconic Sky Tower, Auckland Harbour before its visit concluded at the historic Eden Park.

The engaging activities and vibrant atmosphere resonated with New Zealand's passionate cricket community, further amplifying excitement for the upcoming tournament.

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour with DP World continues to spark enthusiasm as it journeys through all eight participating nations. Following successful stops in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, and Australia, the New Zealand leg has further fueled the anticipation. The tour now moves to England, the host nation of the most recent ICC Champions Trophy in 2017.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to announce the squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy on February 18 or 19.

The eight-team tournament will feature 15 50-over matches and will be played across Pakistan and in Dubai. The biggest match of the tournament between two arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on February 23 in Dubai. India will start its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. India's last league match will be against New Zealand on March 2.

Group A of the tournament features current Champions Trophy holders and hosts Pakistan, along with India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B features Cricket World Cup 2023 champions Australia, alongside Afghanistan, England and South Africa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor