ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025: Trophy tour inspires cricket fans across South Africa

New Delhi [India], December 26 : The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour has completed an eight-day journey through South Africa, inspiring cricket fans and generating excitement for the upcoming ninth edition of the tournament, which is scheduled to be played in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from February 19 to March 9, 2025.

The coveted trophy visited prominent locations in the Western Cape and Gauteng provinces, engaging fans and communities with a diverse array of activities from December 15-22.

The journey began in Cape Town with a visit to the historic Robben Island. Fans in Camps Bay and Blouberg Beach enjoyed glimpses of the trophy, while the launch of a youth cricket tournament inspired future generations by providing a platform to showcase their skills.

The trophy was also displayed at each venue of the three ODIs between South Africa and Pakistan. In Paarl, the excitement was amplified by the presence of South African captain Temba Bavuma and Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan.

The tour then moved to Gauteng, where a visit to the Alexandra Cricket Stadium provided valuable opportunities to connect with local communities.

In Johannesburg, fans had the chance to engage with South African pacer Lungi Ngidi before the tour culminated at Wanderers Stadium. From stadium and mall appearances to community visits, the tour celebrated the passion for cricket across South Africa.

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour continues its journey through all eight participating nations. It has already travelled to Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa, with the next stop being Australia.

