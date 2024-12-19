ICC Men's Champions Trophy tour celebrates passion for cricket in Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], December 19 : The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour celebrated the passion of Bangladeshi cricket fans with a four-day tour in the country also known as the "Land of Rivers".

According to a release from ICC, the coveted silverware reached Bangladesh on December 10 following previous stops in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In Bangladesh, it visited iconic landmarks in Dhaka, including the Shaheed Minar and Hatirjheel, capturing the essence of the city's vibrant spirit.

The trophy display in the historic town of Cox's Bazar saw cricket fans engaging in beach cricket, a playlist podium, and other fun games. Fans also created unforgettable memories with VR cricket and fun emcee-led engagements at the Bashundhara City Shopping Mall in Dhaka.

On the final day, the trophy visited the iconic Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, giving the local media an opportunity to capture its grandeur.

With South Africa as the next destination, the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour with DP World continues to build excitement for the tournament among fans worldwide.

Earlier in the day, ICC released a statement and announced that the Champions Trophy will be played across Pakistan and a neutral venue. The same rule will also be applicable to all the ICC events held by India and Pakistan during the 2024-27 rights cycle.

A statement from ICC on Thursday said, "India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC Events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue," the ICC Board confirmed on Thursday.

This will apply to the upcoming ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 (hosted by Pakistan), set to be played in February and March 2025, as well as the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 (hosted by India) and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 (hosted by India and Sri Lanka), as per ICC.

