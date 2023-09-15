ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023: Tickets for semi-finals, final to go on sale later today

New Delhi [India], September 15 : Tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finals and the final will go on sale later on Friday, the International Cricket Council informed through a press release.

Starting at 8 pm, India time, on Friday, fans can secure seats for the semi-finals and the final of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 by visiting the official ticketing website https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com

The upcoming ticket release will feature the following matches:

Wednesday, 15 November- Semi-final 1, Wankhede stadium in Mumbai

Thursday, 16 November- Semi-final 2, Eden Gardens in Kolkata

Sunday 19 November- Final, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

"The Men’s Cricket World Cup is the culmination of national pride, memorable moments, cricketing heritage and an occasion to celebrate with others, perfectly packaged into one-day global showcase with the 10 competing nations Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka ready for action," read the ICC release.

The World Cup kicks off with a repeat of the 2019 final, which pitted England against New Zealand.

The inaugural match of the showpiece event will be hosted by the world's largest stadium — the Narendra Modi Stadium — at Motera, Ahmedabad.

"The 2023 World Cup will showcase the very best of cricket in one day and combine the unique Indian passion for cricket with the national pride of all competing nations Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka to create an unrivalled global sporting occasion. This is your moment to be part of cricketing history," read the ICC release.

