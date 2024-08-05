ICC Men's Player of the Month nominees for July 2024 revealed

New Delhi [India], August 5 : Three top performers from July, Washington Sundar (India), Gus Atkinson (England), and Charlie Cassell (Scotland) have been nominated for the Player of the Month on Monday, as per the ICC.

Washington Sundar:

After years of perseverance and battling injuries, Washington Sundar appears to have finally established himself in the Indian team in international cricket.

Sundar was part of a youthful Indian squad that toured Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series. With the regular T20I players resting after their Men's T20 World Cup victory, Sundar stepped up as the team's leading spin-bowling all-rounder, proving his worth and justifying the faith placed in him.

Sundar was one of the few bright spots in India's unexpected loss in the first T20I, delivering impressive bowling figures of 2/11 and contributing a crucial 27 runs to keep the visitors in the game, though they ultimately fell 13 runs short in a chase of 115.

He played a pivotal role in India's resurgence, helping the team turn a 1-0 deficit into a 4-1 series victory by taking six more wickets across the remaining four matches. Sundar was named Player of the Match in the third game for his outstanding figures of 3/15 and earned the Player of the Series title after finishing with the joint-most wickets (eight).

With the regulars back for the Sri Lanka series, Sundar was limited to just one match but made the most of his opportunity in a thrilling Super Over encounter, earning the Player of the Match award.

In a low-scoring game, Sundar's crucial 25 off 18 balls helped India reach a competitive total of 137/8.

Sri Lanka appeared to be coasting towards victory, needing just 23 runs from 24 balls with eight wickets in hand, when Sundar struck twice in two deliveries during his final over, sparking a dramatic turnaround.

In the Super Over, Suryakumar Yadav placed his trust in Sundar to bowl, and he delivered brilliantly, taking two wickets while conceding only two runs. India went on to win the game, completing a 3-0 series sweep over Sri Lanka.

Gus Atkinson:

In what could be a passing of the torch moment at Lord's, Gus Atkinson made his scintillating Test debut in what was James Anderson's farewell international match.

Atkinson made a fantastic first impression in his first Test, bagging 12 wickets, which included a five-for in each innings. The 26-year-old ran through the West Indies batting order to record incredible figures of 7/45 in the first innings, bundling out the visitors for just 121.

He followed up the initial heroics with yet another five-wicket haul (5/61) as England recorded an innings win by 114 runs.

For a total of 12 wickets, he was the undisputed choice for the Player of the Match award.

Atkinson continued his impressive form, taking 10 more wickets across the remaining two Tests. This included a four-wicket haul in the first innings of the final Test in Birmingham. He also contributed with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 21 in the second Test at Nottingham and another 21 in the final match.

Finishing as the series' leading wicket-taker with 22 dismissals, Atkinson won the Player of the Series award.

Charlie Cassell:

July was a month for dream debuts, and after Gus Atkinson's stellar performance, it was Scotland's Charlie Cassell who stole the spotlight in his ODI debut against Oman in Dundee.

Cassell made an unforgettable first impression, claiming a remarkable seven-wicket haul (7/21) and breaking Kagiso Rabada's nine-year-old record (6/16) for the best bowling figures on ODI debut.

Cassell's dream start was highlighted by two wickets off his first two deliveries in international cricket, dismissing Oman's Zeeshan Maqsood and Ayaan Khan.

By the 18th over, the right-arm pacer had already achieved a five-wicket haul, and he continued to dismantle the tail end to finish with figures of 7/21, bundling out Oman for just 91.

Cassell's performance was not only a record-breaking debut but also ranked as the 7th-best bowling figures in ODI history, bettered only by Andy Bichel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rashid Khan, Glenn McGrath, Shahid Afridi and Chaminda Vaas.

