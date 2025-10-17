ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Full List of Teams Qualified for the Tournament

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 - Full List of Qualified Teams: The United Arab Emirates became the final team to qualify for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. UAE defeated Japan by eight wickets in the Asia/East Asia-Pacific Qualifier to finish second in the table. Nepal topped the group while Oman finished third. All three teams earned a place in next year’s tournament.

A total of 20 teams will take part in the 2026 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 6 to March 7. The top seven teams from the previous edition, excluding the hosts, qualified automatically. These include Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the United States, and the West Indies. India and Sri Lanka qualify as hosts.

Ireland, New Zealand, and Pakistan secured their places through ICC T20I rankings. Canada, Italy, Netherlands, Namibia, and Zimbabwe advanced through regional qualifiers. Oman, Nepal, and UAE joined them through the Asia/East Asia-Pacific Qualifier.

India enter the tournament as defending champions. They beat South Africa by seven wickets in the 2024 final and will aim to retain the title on home soil.

Qualified Teams: India, Sri Lanka, Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, United States, West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Canada, Italy, Netherlands, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Oman, Nepal, UAE.