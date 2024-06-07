ICC nominates Gudakesh Motie, Shaheen Afridi, Lorcan Tucker for Player of the Month nominees

New Delhi [India], June 7 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced that they have shortlisted three outstanding players Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Afridi, West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie and Ireland wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker for Men's Player of the Month nominees for May.

"Players from the West Indies, Pakistan and Ireland are in contention for the ICC Men's Player of the Month for May 2024," ICC stated in an official statement while announcing the nominees.

One of the trio of spinners in the West Indies squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, Gudakesh Motie stood out in his side's emphatic 3-0 series win over South Africa in the previous month.

The Caribbean cricketer had a brilliant start in the first T20I, picking three wickets in the middle overs to derail South Africa's chase of 176. In the second T20I, Motie played a similar role and had figures of 3/22 to ensure South Africa fell short of a win by 16 runs. Two more wickets followed in the final T20I, even as Motie finished with eight wickets at an average of 8.5.

The star Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi bagged 10 wickets at an average of 14.5 in May. He was lethal with the new ball during his side's series against Ireland and England as he collected three-wicket hauls in a row, two against Ireland and one against England. Currently, he is also taking part in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 with the Men in Green.

Meanwhile, Ireland wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker hit the ground running with a 51 in the second T20I against Pakistan. His finest knock was 73 runs from 41 balls with 13 fours and a six in the deciding T20I against Pakistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor