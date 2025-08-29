ICC partners with Google to boost Women's Cricket engagement

Dubai [UAE], August 29 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a partnership with Google on Friday, which will enhance fan engagement in women's cricket.

The collaboration will enable the world cricket governing body to leverage Google's advanced technology and commitment to supporting women's sports, thereby enhancing fan engagement and increasing accessibility, according to the ICC.

The groundbreaking partnership comes at an exciting juncture in the women's game, with two major global events scheduled in the next 10 months - the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in India and Sri Lanka and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in England and Wales.

The alliance paves the way for fueling further growth and visibility of women's cricket following the announcement of Unilever as the ICC's first global women's partner earlier this year.

Enhancing the fan experience in women's cricket and making it more dynamic, accessible and meaningful will be Google products, including Android, Google Gemini, Google Pay, and Google Pixel. This integrated ecosystem has been designed to bring fans closer to the game's key moments, players, and stories, expanding on every stage of the fan journey from discovering match highlights to celebrating wins.

"This partnership with Google is a landmark moment for women's cricket and underlines our commitment to taking the women's game to even greater heights. By harnessing Google's world-class innovation, we will be able to create more engaging experiences for fans and bring the sport closer to people everywhere," ICC Chairman Jay Shah said as quoted by ICC.

"Women's cricket is growing faster than ever before, and this collaboration will not only help accelerate its global reach but also inspire future generations to see cricket as a game where they belong. Together with Google, we aim to make women's cricket a truly global force, resonating with fans in both established and emerging markets," he added.

Shekar Khosla, VP Marketing at Google India, noted: "Cricket has always been about community and shared passion. We are proud to partner with the ICC to bring fans of women's cricket closer to the game through our technology. This alliance is not just about a single tournament; it's about building deeper engagement, making the sport more accessible, and enabling fans to feel a stronger connection with what they care about."

