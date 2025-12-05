ICC Player of the Month nominees for November revealed

Dubai [UAE], December 5 : Two spinners, Simon Harmer and Taijul Islam, and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz are in contention for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for November.

In the women's shortlist, two contenders from the recently concluded inaugural ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy, Esha Oza and Thipatcha Putthawong, and ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final Player of the Match, Shafali Verma have made it to the women's shortlist, according to a media release from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Harmer and Islam were instrumental in the Test series wins of South Africa and Bangladesh against India and Ireland respectively. Nawaz was a key component with both bat and ball in the recently concluded Tri-Series involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Putthawong bowled over the opposition as Thailand snatched a famous victory in the first Women's Emerging Nations Trophy competition which took place in Bangkok, where all-rounder Oza led the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to their runner-up position. Verma's batting heroics, particularly in the final, which helped lead to India's first ICC Women's Cricket World Cup success saw her added to the November list.

Simon Harmer, South Africa's experienced off-spinner was at the heart of their historic 2-0 Test series win over India, which was the Proteas' first in 25 years.

Harmer claimed an outstanding 17 wickets at an extraordinary average of 8.94 across the two Tests in Kolkata and Guwahati.

The 36-year-old took eight wickets in the first Test match, where he was named the Player of the Match and backed it with nine more in the second, which included a match-winning haul of six for 37 as India fell by 408 runs to give the Proteas a series sweep.

His dominance throughout the series earned him the Player of the Series award.

Bangladesh's left-arm spinner, Taijul Islam continued his match-winning ways in home conditions as Bangladesh claimed both Tests against Ireland.

Taijul picked up 13 wickets at 26.30 in the 2-0 series win, finishing as the leading wicket-taker.

His consistent impact rewarded him with the Player of the Series.

Pakistan enjoyed Mohammad Nawaz's all-round prowess in their Tri-series triumph over Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

He scored 104 ODI runs at an average of 52.00 with a strike rate of 114.28, while also taking four wickets.

In T20Is, the left-arm spinner added 52 more runs and claimed an impressive 11 wickets at just 12.72.

His match-winning three for 17 in the Tri-Series final against Sri Lanka capped a standout campaign and secured his Player of the Series honour.

Among the women players who were shortlisted was Esha Oza of the UAE.

The UAE all-rounder and captain, Esha Oza once again showcased her match-winning pedigree during the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy. In seven T20Is during the month, she compiled 187 runs at a strike rate of 137.50, anchoring and accelerating innings with equal authority. She also contributed significantly with the ball, claiming 7 wickets at an average of 18.14 to underline her all-round value.

Her standout performance came in the UAE's final match against Namibia, as she scored an unbeaten 68 and took two wickets as she helped her side secure a 28-run victory.

Her consistent excellence earned her the Player of the Tournament award, highlighting her central role in the UAE's impressive campaign.

Shafali Verma, who was an injury replacement selection to the India team, produced a standout performance in the ICC Women's World Cup final, where she top-scored and helped set up her side's maiden title in Mumbai.

In her only ODI appearance this month, she scored an impressive 87 runs off 78 balls, striking at 111.53 to set the tone at the top.

Her contribution with the ball was equally valuable, claiming two crucial wickets of Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp for 36 runs off her seven overs.

Her all-round brilliance in the final showcased her prowess in those pressure moments, earning the World Cup Final Player of the Match award.

Thailand's left-arm spinner Thipatcha Putthawong enjoyed a sensational month, winning the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy and finishing as the joint leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 15 wickets.

