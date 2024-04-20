ICC releases revised schedule for Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 20 : The warm-up matches for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 have been moved from Zayed Cricket Stadium to Tolerance and Mohan Ovals.

Zayed Cricket Stadium was set to host four warm-up matches as per the original practice schedule, but the venue is currently undergoing restoration following this past week's heavy rains.

The stadium will be ready to host tournament fixtures from the opening day on Thursday, April 25, a release said.

Warm-up fixtures - updated schedule:

Sunday, April 21

Thailand vs UAE, Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi - 10:00 IST

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi - 15:00 IST

Zimbabwe vs USA, Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi - 19:00 IST

Ireland vs Scotland, Mohan Oval, Abu Dhabi - 10:00 IST

Uganda vs Vanuatu, Mohan Oval, Abu Dhabi - 15:00 IST

Tuesday, April 23

Zimbabwe vs Scotland, Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi - 10:00 IST

Sri Lanka vs Vanuatu, Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi - 15:00 IST

Uganda vs UAE, Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi - 19:00 IST

Thailand vs Netherlands, Mohan Oval, Abu Dhabi - 10:00 IST

Ireland vs USA, Mohan Oval, Abu Dhabi - 15:00 IST

