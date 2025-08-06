ICC reveals Women's Player of the Month nominees for July 2025

New Delhi [India], August 6 : England's star Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone and Ireland batter Gaby Lewis are in contention for the ICC Women's Player of the Month award of July 2025, according to the ICC.

Dunkley was a model of consistency for England throughout July as she looked in fine touch with the bat during back-to-back white-ball series against India at home.

The right-hander started the month with a rare failure in the second T20I contest of the series in Bristol, but bounced back quickly in the third match with a stylish innings of 75 at The Oval that helped the side register a narrow five-run triumph.

Scores of 22 and 46 followed for Dunkley, who finished the T20I series against India as England's leading run-scorer.

Dunkley continued that form into the ODI series with India by making an excellent 83 in the first match of the series in Southampton and was only dismissed twice when amassing 126 runs across the three 50-over contests.

Ecclestone was among the star performers for England during the T20I and ODI series against India at home. Despite the series margin not ending up in the host nation's favour, the prolific spinner produced some memorable displays.

Claiming four wickets from as many T20Is, Ecclestone shone in the two wins from the five-match series for England. This included nabbing two wickets and seeing through a last-ball dramatic chase with the bat in the fifth T20I in Birmingham.

The right-handed batter amassed 65 runs from the four T20Is across the month, with the highest score of 35 - a new career-best. Ecclestone was also the Player of the Match in England's solitary win in the three-match ODI series at Lord's.

Nabbing 3/27, she helped England bundle India out for 147, sparking an eight-wicket win (DLS method) to pull one back in the series.

Ireland skipper Gaby Lewis also marked a spectacular month of July, with performances across the ODI and T20I series against Zimbabwe. Lewis notched 154 runs from three T20Is, averaging a whooping 77, paving the way for a clean sweep against Zimbabwe. This included two half-centuries.

Her best performance with the bat came in the second T20I, when Lewis amassed 87 runs off 50 deliveries to seal the series win. The Ireland opener was also handy with the ball in hand, claiming three wickets from as many T20Is.

Following up on her shortest format displays, Lewis also led Ireland to successive wins in the two ODIs, also claiming another half-century in the process to wrap up a comprehensive performance in the home assignment.

