ICC shares glimpses of venue of India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash

New York [USA], March 5 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday shared an update on Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York which will host the most anticipated match of the T20 World Cup between India and Pakistan.

Construction of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York has made great strides in the last month with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 starting on June 1.

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium is scheduled to host the cricketing rivals for a mouth-watering clash on June 9.

The ground will be home to India during the entirety of the group stage, where they will also face Ireland and the hosts USA.

The East Stand of the stadium, designed to accommodate 12,500 fans, has started to take shape over the past month with cranes lifting the modular framework in place.

In addition, preparation work has also started on the stadium's outfield as well as the north and south premium hospitality and media pavilions.

"It is extremely exciting to see the progress made in the construction of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York over the past month. Work on the outfield commenced in January and in the past few weeks the East Stand framework has really started to take shape," said Chris Tetley the ICC Head of Events, according to ICC.

The following T20 World Cup fixtures will be hosted in New York:

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, June 3

India vs Ireland, June 5

Canada vs Ireland, June 7

Netherlands vs South Africa, June 8

India vs Pakistan June 9

South Africa vs Bangladesh, June 10

Pakistan vs Canada, June 11

USA vs India, June 12.

