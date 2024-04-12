ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy Tour to start in Barbados

New Delhi [India], April 12 : The Caribbean leg of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy tour begins in the Caribbean on Friday, with its first stop being Barbados, host of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final on June 29.

Between April 12 and April 20, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Trophy travels to Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, and Saint Lucia, before returning between May 16 to May 24 in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana.

The international launch of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Trophy Tour began in the USA where the Empire State Building was lit up by USA player Ali Khan and two-time T20 World Cup winner Chris Gayle. The six West Indies host venues are now ready to welcome T20 cricket's biggest global prize to the Caribbean.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the Caribbean to be highlighted on a scale of this magnitude and the Trophy Tour is an opportunity for fans to mark the moment by being photographed with the Trophy all 20 international teams will be competing for in June.

Opportunities for the public to be part of the Trophy Tour include:

April 13, Barbados: The travelling caravan begins at 10 am through the streets of Bridgetown and around the island with major stops including Broad Street for a cultural display, Rihanna Drive for a street party, and finally the people's place - Oistins.

April 18, Antigua and Barbuda: The streets of St. John's will come alive from 3 p.m. with a cultural parade from the Historic Redcliffe Quay to the Antigua Recreation Ground. Veteran party DJ Chiki, Antigua's four Cricket Knights, the legendary Burning Flames and other notable personalities will all be present.

April 20, Saint Lucia: Two-time ICC Men's T20 Champion Daren Sammy will be on the caravan moving through several Saint Lucian communities concluding at the centrally located Constitution Park where more excitement will unfold from 2 pm to 5 pm.

In addition to the major activities prepared with fun and fan participation in mind, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Trophy will visit and be photographed at iconic landmarks and in the midst of cultural displays. Opportunities to engage, encourage and inspire the cricketers of tomorrow have been included in each island's Trophy Tour Schedule. These include school visits, interactions between legends and young cricketers, and cricket displays on the beach and within communities.

Local Organising Committees across all venues are encouraging fans, cricket lovers, party enthusiasts, families, children and everyone else to come out in numbers to be a part of this major milestone leading to the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies and USA 2024. Fans can look and listen for more information on their host Venue trophy tour activities via their local media and social media platforms.

