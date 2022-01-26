ICC U19 WC: UAE, Ireland move into Plate semi-finals

The United Arab Emirates and Ireland have booked their places in the Plate semi-finals as the next stage of the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup got off to a thrilling start in Trinidad and Tobago.

UAE survived a dramatic batting collapse to edge past Uganda by one wicket and set up a clash with either host nation West Indies or Papua New Guinea in the next round.

And Philippus le Roux was Ireland's hero, digging in for a vital unbeaten 83 to help his side post a total which proved comfortably beyond Canada.

Ireland will now meet the winners of the match between Zimbabwe and Scotland while Canada join Uganda in the Plate play-off semi-finals.

Adhitya Shetty shone with the ball and held his nerve with the bat as United Arab Emirates recovered from a collapse to overcome Uganda by one wicket. Shetty took four wickets to help dismiss the Baby Cricket Cranes for 123 and later saw his side home with the bat during a nail-biting finish in Port of Spain.

A fine unbeaten 83 from Philippus le Roux set Ireland on their way to a 94-run victory over Canada, who remain in search of their first victory of the competition.

Canada started well with the ball, Ethan Gibson taking two early wickets - including danger man Joshua Cox, who struck a century against Uganda in the group stage - to reduce Ireland to 34 for three. Le Roux arrived at the crease to begin the rebuilding job but soon lost the company of his captain Tim Tector (15) as Canada continued to apply pressure.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor