ICC U19 World Cup: NZ's Snehith emulates Shubman Gill's celebration after ton, calls his timing 'exceptional'

East London [South Africa], January 22 : As New Zealand batter of Indian origin, Snehith Reddy, took the cricketing world by storm with a century in an ICC U19 World Cup match against Nepal on Sunday, what stood out was his celebration as he acknowledged the cheers from the crowd.

After reaching the three-figure mark off 106 balls, the Kiwi colt doffed his helmet and bowed to the crowd, emulating the celebration of rising Indian batter Shubman Gill.

Reddy smashed 147 in just 125 balls, with 11 fours and six sixes to complement his skipper Oscar Jackson's 75* in 81 balls, with three fours and five sixes to help the Kiwis reach 302/8 in their 50 overs. Nepal in turn was restricted to just 238/9 in their 50 overs.

Following his century, while speaking to ICC, Reddy said that Gill is one of his favourite players because of his exceptional timing and even admitted to copying his batting a little bit.

"We were talking a little bit before the game, the boys on what the celebrations are gonna be. I decided the Shubman Gill bow is my celebration, it was special. One of my favorite players, I love the way he makes contact with the ball, his timing is exceptional and I tried to copy that to my batting a little bit," he told the ICC.

Reddy was also happy to have his parents watching the game, saying that they told him to enjoy this massive opportunity given to him.

"That was extremely special. I think, them (parents) coming over yesterday and seeing the first game on the world stage was extremely and they enjoyed it and I loved it. They just told me to enjoy, it is a massive occasion and there will be nerves but I had fun and that is the key," Reddy continued.

Gill is also a product of the U19 Cricket World Cup, having become the 'Player of the Tournament' in a winning campaign back in 2018, with 372 runs in five innings at an average of 124.00 and a century and three fifties. Since then, Gill has made a name for himself as a rising star, having scored 3,646 runs in 78 international matches at an average of 43.40, with nine centuries and 18 fifties.

Gill has been brilliant in ODIs especially, having made 2,271 runs at an average of 61.37, with six centuries and 13 fifties.

New Zealand is currently placed at number two in Group D with one win and two points in a single game. Their next match is against Afghanistan on Tuesday.

