ICC Under-19 World Cup: India beats Australia by 96 runs, to face England in final

India's U19 team has reached the final of the ICC U19 World Cup in the West Indies. In the second match of the semi-final held yesterday, India's under-19 team defeated Australia (India vs Australia) by 96 runs. The heroes of India's victory were Captain Yash Dhull and Sheikh Rashid. These two set the stage for victory. Yash Dhule scored a magnificent century (110) to match the captaincy. He was assisted by Rashid (94). He lost his century by just six runs. Chasing India's 291-run target for victory, Australia were bowled out for 194 in the face of India's impressive batting line-up. India reached the final for the fourth time in a row with a 96-run victory.

England will face India in the final. They reached the final of the Under-19 World Cup after 24 years by defeating Afghanistan in the first match of the semifinals two days ago. In yesterday's match, India easily defeated Australia.