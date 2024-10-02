ICC Women's T20 WC: India, Australia, England pick up wins in final day of warm-up games

Dubai [UAE], October 2 : The fourth and final day of warm-up fixtures did not entirely go the way of the favourites in each match, but ended up with wins for each of Australia, England, and India against the West Indies, New Zealand, and South Africa, respectively, on Monday.

India's batters continued their impressive form in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup warm-up fixture against South Africa in Dubai.

Smriti Mandhana (21 from 22 with two fours), Jemimah Rodrigues (30 from 26 with three fours), Deepti Sharma (35* from 29 with two fours), and Richa Ghosh (36 from 25 with two fours and two sixes) all impressed as India racked up 144/7 against a strong South African bowling attack.

Ayabonga Khaka could barely have done more, bagging five wickets in her four overs to finish with exceptional figures of 5/25, picking up three wickets in her stunning final over of the innings to deny India a bigger finish.

But the second innings saw India's bowlers take their turn to keep things tight, with Renuka Singh opening up with a maiden and leaving the Proteas well behind the rate.

The Indian pacer went for just 16 runs from her four overs, while Deepti and Harmanpreet conceded just three runs from their combined three overs, each picking up a wicket too.

South African openers Laura Wolvaardt (29 from 26 with four boundaries) and Tazmin Brits (22 from 25 with four boundaries) did manage to stitch a partnership, but the middle order were tied down superbly by India's spinners, leaving far too much to do for Chloe Tryon (24 from 20 with three fours) and Annerie Dercksen (21* from 16 with three fours) down the order.

The chase closed on 116/6 after 20 overs, still 28 runs shy of the target.

Asha Sobhana (2/21) was the leading wicket-taker for India. Deepti, Shreyanka Patil, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, and Shafali Varma got a wicket each.

-West Indies v Australia

Australia survived a scare to see off West Indies in an intriguing warm-up contest in Dubai ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Tasked with batting first, Australia were repeatedly in trouble as West Indies picked up frequent dismissals, with Aaliyah Alleyne and Afy Fletcher bagging two apiece, and Hayley Matthews, Karishma Ramharack and Shamilia Connell also among the wickets.

But the defending champions had a platform of sorts thanks to Alyssa Healy's 20 from 18, and a 56-run partnership between Ashleigh Gardner (31 in 31 balls, with two fours) and Annabel Sutherland, coming in at number seven, helped them recover. Sutherland fell for 38 from 28 with two fours and two sixes, but Alana King's late 13-ball 21 with two fours further boosted the score to 144/8 in a fine illustration of the depth of Australia's batting resources.

A shock looked on the cards when Matthews (42 in 46 balls, with six fours) and Qiana Joseph put on 68 runs for the first wicket, getting the West Indies off to a superb start.

But the departure of new opener Joseph to Ellyse Perry for 36 from 29 balls with four boundaries and a six was soon followed by a double-wicket over from the outstanding Sutherland to open up the middle order.

And West Indies collapsed in a heap, losing 10 wickets for 41 runs in all, as Alana King (4/30 from 3.5) and Tayla Vlaeminck (3/33 from 4) rattled through the wickets to bowl West Indies out for 109 in 17.5 overs, still 35 runs short of their target.

-England v New Zealand

England flexed their batting muscles to warm up for their World Cup campaign with a comfortable win over New Zealand in Dubai.

A controlled bowling display, spearheaded by Lauren Bell, saw England restrict the White Ferns to 127/4 in their first innings, despite a punchy knock from opener Melie Kerr, who smashed 64* from her 46 deliveries faced, with eight fours and a six.

Rosemary Mair and Lea Tahuhu took two wickets apiece for New Zealand, but the chase was under control early for England, thanks to Danni Wyatt-Hodge's sparkling 35 in 19 balls with five fours at the top of the order.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (31 from 32 with two fours) and Danielle Gibson (24* from 15 with three fours and a six) were the other standouts as England reached their target with three overs remaining with five wickets in hand.

England begin their tournament against Bangladesh on Saturday in Sharjah, while New Zealand open up on Friday against India in a crunch match in Dubai.

