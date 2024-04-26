ICC Women's T20 WC Qualifier: Zimbabwe stunned by Vanuatu, Scotland beat Uganda

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 26 : Vanuatu made a big impression in their opening match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 on Thursday after overcoming Zimbabwe by six wickets at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Nasimana Navaika was the star for Vanuatu with both bat and ball, playing a pivotal role in her side's big victory, as per ICC.

In the other match of the evening, Scotland overwhelmed Uganda by 109 runs at Tolerance Oval thanks to Rachel Slater's five-wicket haul.

-Zimbabwe vs Vanuatu

Vanuatu's bowlers dazzled under the Zayed Cricket Stadium lights as they rolled over Zimbabwe for 61 runs in 13.3 overs after Zimbabwe elected to bat first. Spinner, Nasimana Navaika was the star performer for her side, she took four wickets for 13 runs to rattle the Zimbabwe batting line-up. Vanessa Vira supporting her well with three wickets for 14.

All-rounder, Rachel Andrew, bowled superbly as well, returning two wickets for just 10 runs from her two overs.

Vanuatu's batters held their nerve as Zimbabwe's bowlers delivered tight spells in defence of their under-par score. Despite losing four wickets, Vanuatu reached their target with 21 balls to spare.

Navaika followed her brilliant bowling performance with a sedate 21 off 36 balls (three fours) to set the chase for her side. Her outstanding, all-round performance earned her the Player of the Match award.

Audrey Mazvishaya was Zimbabwe's best bowler, taking two wickets for 10 runs in her four-over spell, including two maidens.

-Scotland vs Uganda

Scotland, who were asked to bat first by Uganda, posted a formidable, 161 for 3 in their allotted 20 overs. They reached the score courtesy of an unbeaten, 95-run, fourth-wicket stand between opener Sasika Horley and Ailsa Lister. Horley remained undefeated with a fine 61 off 52 balls, her innings included seven fours.

Lister blazed her way to an unbeaten 55 from 34 balls (five fours, two sixes) as Scotland upped the tempo in the death overs of their innings.

Earlier, Darcey Carter had got the side off to a flying start thanks to her 24 off 16 (three fours, one six), as Uganda's bowlers struggled to make an impact.

In Uganda's reply, Slater's match-winning five for 17, along with teammate, Abtaha Maqsood's three for 10 had wickets tumbling at regular intervals, resulting in Uganda being bundled out for 52 in 12.2 overs. Phiona Kulume (16) was the only one to reach double figures.

Scores in brief:

Match 3:

Scotland beat Uganda by 109 runs

Scotland 161 for 3, 20 overs (Sasika Horley 61 not out, Ailsa Lister 55 not out; Immaculate Nakisuuyi 1-29)

Uganda 52 all out, 12.2 overs (Phiona Kulume 16 not out; Rachel Slater 5-17, Abtaha Maqsood 3-10)

Player of the match - Rachel Slater

Match 4:

Vanuatu beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Zimbabwe 61 all out, 13.3 overs (Sharne Mayers 16; Nasimana Navaika 4-13, Vanessa Vira 3-14, Rachel Andrew 2-10)

Vanuatu 62 for 4, 16.3 overs (Nasimana Navaika 21, Valenta Langiatu 13; Audrey Mazvishaya 2-10)

Player of the match - Nasimana Navaika.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor