ICC Women's T20 WC warm-up matches: Scotland stun Pakistan, Sri Lanka get win

Dubai [UAE], September 29 : Scotland upset Pakistan while Sri Lanka downed Bangladesh on the opening day of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up games on Saturday.

An impressive all-round display from Scotland saw them stun Pakistan in the opening day of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup warm-up games.

Pakistan were reduced to 33/4 batting first before Muneeba Ali (27 in 22 balls, with three fours) and Omaima Sohail (30 in 29 balls, with two fours) led the recovery to help them post a total of 132/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

For Scotland, Kathryn Bryce picked up three wickets for 20 runs while Olivia Bell and Abtaha Maqsood shared two apiece.

In response, Sarah Bryce and Saskia Horley got Scotland off to a flier with a 73-run opening stand that came off just 11.3 overs. Nashra Sundhu broke the stand with the wicket of Horley for 48 in 42 balls, with six fours, but the Bryce sisters joined hands to further eat into the target. Kathyrn was run out for 18.

Sarah Bryce remained unbeaten on 60 off just 52 balls, with three fours and two sixes as Scotland completed a win with two overs to spare.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka began their campaign with a win over Bangladesh in their first warm-up game.

Hasini Perera (43 in 39 balls, with three fours) and Nilakshi de Silva (30 in 23 balls, with four boundaries) shone with the bat to take Sri Lanka to 143/7 batting first. The duo put on a 58-run partnership after being reduced to 65/3 after being put to bat first by Bangladesh.

In response, Inoshi Fernando (2/11) struck twice early on before Sugandika Kumari (3/8) and others struck at regular intervals to restrict Bangladesh to 110/9 in their 20 overs.

Skipper Nigar Sultana played a lone hand with the bat for them, remaining unbeaten on 30 in 38 balls, with a four, with Disha Biswas adding some quick runs from number 10, scoring 25 in 16 balls, with four boundaries.

