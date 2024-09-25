ICC Women's T20 World Cup tickets are now on sale

Dubai [UAE], September 25 : The tickets for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup are officially available on their website, which will kick off from October 3 onwards.

The tournament will be held across two cities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) - Dubai and Sharjah - and promises to be a high-octane spectacle with 10 teams fighting it out.

The opening day will feature an exciting double-header at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, where Bangladesh will take on Scotland first up before Pakistan face Sri Lanka,as per the ICC.

Tickets have been priced with accessibility in mind - they start at just 5 AED, and premium seating tickets are available at 40 AED. Fans attending double-header match days will benefit from a single ticket granting access to both games.

Tickets can be purchased online via the official website.

For those preferring to buy offline, kiosks will be set up at both Dubai International Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium, with details on operating hours coming soon.

In a move to inspire the next generation of cricket lovers, the ICC has made entry free for anyone under the age of 18.

The warm-up matches ahead of the tournament begin later this week, before the first round of matches commence in early October.

The 10 teams in the tournament are divided into two groups of five, with each team clashing against the other once in the group stage. The top two teams from each group progress to the semi-finals.

The top-spot finisher in the group will meet the second-place finisher in the two semi-finals, with the winners progressing to the final in Dubai, to be played on 20 October, as per the ICC. .

